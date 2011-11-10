ATHENS Nov 10 Talks between Greek party representatives and prime minister designate Lucas Papademos ended on Thursday with no announcement on the composition of a new cabinet, an official from the outgoing government said.

Greece's new coalition government is slated to be sworn in on at 1200 GMT on Friday. Officials from socialist PASOK, conservative New Democracy and far right LAOS party took part in the meeting.

But the representatives left the prime minister's office, where Papademos hosted the negotiations, with no announcements on cabinet positions.

"The first meeting of party representatives with Mr. Papademos was concluded," the official, who did not want to be named, told reporters, adding that talks would continue.

It was not clear when an official announcement would be made.

Greece's two main parties, the ruling Socialists and the Conservative opposition, agreed to make former European Central Bank vice-president Papademos head of a crisis government, ending a chaotic search for a leader to save the country from default and an exit from the euro zone. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jon Hemming)