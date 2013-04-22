ATHENS, April 22 Greece's current account
deficit narrowed 36.4 percent in February, helped by falling
imports due to the country's recession, the Bank of Greece
said on Monday.
The current account balance showed a deficit of 716.4
million euros from 1.126 billion euros in the same month last
year.
Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner,
rose 11.4 percent year-on-year to 126 million euros in
February.
*****************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012
February -0.716 -1.126
January -0.222 -1.447
------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece