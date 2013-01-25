ATHENS, Jan 25 Greece's current account deficit
narrowed by almost two thirds in November, helped by falling
imports due to the country's recession and lower interest
payments on the country's debt, the Bank of Greece
said on Friday.
The current account balance showed a deficit of 850.3
million euros ($1.14 billion) from 2.284 billion euros in the
same month last year.
Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner,
dropped 7.5 percent year-on-year to 167.2 million euros in
November. Between January and November they dropped at an annual
pace of 4.6 percent year-on-year to 9.89 billion.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011
November -0.850 -2.284
October -0.684 -1.469
September +0.775 -1.069
August +1.601 -0.103
July +0.642 -0.880
June -0.274 -1.598
May -1.194 -1.922
Jan-Nov. -5.050 -18.491
-------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece