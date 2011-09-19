(Adds tourism figures)
ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's current account deficit
shrank 39 percent year-on-year in July, helped by a marked rise
in tourism receipts, the country's central bank said on Monday.
The deficit narrowed to 902.4 million euros ($1.24 billion)
from 1.47 billion euros last July, the Bank of Greece said.
Travel spending by non-residents in Greece grew by 17
percent, helping reduce the current account gap. Tourism
receipts grew at an annual pace of 14 percent in the first seven
months of the year.
A key macroeconomic imbalance reflecting eroded economic
competitiveness, Greece's current account deficit narrowed
slightly to 10.5 percent of GDP in 2010 from 11 percent in 2009.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2011 2010
July -0.902 -1.470
June -1.583 -1.841
May -1.998 0.308
April -2.309 -2.898
March -2.604 -2.951
Feb -1.959 -3.159
Jan -2.786 -3.594
Year-to-July -14.193 -15.605
----------------------------------------------
DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros) June 2011 June 2010
Trade balance -2.561 -2.695
Exports 1.879 1.543
Imports 4.440 4.237
Services balance 2.600 2.322
Income balance -0.984 -1.101
-----------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting By Harry Papachristou; Editing by John Stonestreet)