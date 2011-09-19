(Adds tourism figures)

ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's current account deficit shrank 39 percent year-on-year in July, helped by a marked rise in tourism receipts, the country's central bank said on Monday.

The deficit narrowed to 902.4 million euros ($1.24 billion) from 1.47 billion euros last July, the Bank of Greece said.

Travel spending by non-residents in Greece grew by 17 percent, helping reduce the current account gap. Tourism receipts grew at an annual pace of 14 percent in the first seven months of the year.

A key macroeconomic imbalance reflecting eroded economic competitiveness, Greece's current account deficit narrowed slightly to 10.5 percent of GDP in 2010 from 11 percent in 2009. ***********************************************************

KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2011 2010

July -0.902 -1.470

June -1.583 -1.841

May -1.998 0.308

April -2.309 -2.898

March -2.604 -2.951

Feb -1.959 -3.159

Jan -2.786 -3.594

Year-to-July -14.193 -15.605

----------------------------------------------

DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros) June 2011 June 2010

Trade balance -2.561 -2.695

Exports 1.879 1.543

Imports 4.440 4.237

Services balance 2.600 2.322

Income balance -0.984 -1.101

-----------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Harry Papachristou; Editing by John Stonestreet)