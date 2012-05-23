ATHENS, May 23 Greece's current account deficit
narrowed by close to a fifth in March, data showed on Wednesday,
reflecting a sharp drop in imports as the country's
austerity-hit consumers tighten their belts.
The deficit dropped 17.3 percent to 2.13 billion euros
($2.69 billion) compared with March 2011, the Bank of Greece
said.
The country's high current account gap, which eased to 9.8
percent of gross domestic product last year from 10.5 percent in
2010, reflects eroded economic competitiveness, partly the
result of years of wage increases above productivity.
"The pace of narrowing ... slowed compared to the first two
months of the year due to a rise in fuel imports," said
economist Nikos Magginas at National Bank.
He expects the gap to shrink further as soft domestic demand
conditions endure. But the pace of the decline could slow if
tourism revenues turn out weak this year.
Tourism receipts were down 11.2 percent year-on-year in
March, with foreign arrivals showing a 12.7 percent drop, the
central bank said.
The central bank sees the current account deficit narrowing
to about 7 percent of GDP this year, while the OECD in its
latest outlook projects it at 7.6 percent.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011
March -2.134 -2.579
February -1.099 -1.881
January -1.492 -2.757
Year-to-March -4.725 -7.217
2011 2010
December -2.172 -1.819
Year-to-December -21.070 -22.976
-------------------------------------------
DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros)
March 2012 March 2011
Trade balance -1.751 -2.014
Exports 1.723 1.705
Imports 3.474 3.719
Services balance 399 333
Income balance -787 -768
------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John
Stonestreet)