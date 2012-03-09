BRUSSELS, March 9 Greece told euro zone
finance ministers it would force investors holding bonds
governed by Greek law but who did not subscribe to its debt swap
to participate in the exchange by activating collective action
clauses (CACs).
"The Eurogroup (of euro zone finance ministers) was informed
that Greece will activate the collective action clauses
applicable to bonds governed by Greek law," Eurogroup President
Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.
CACs are legal caveats that make a debt restructuring deal
agreed to by a majority of bondholders binding for all.
Almost 86 percent of private investors holding Greek debt
subscribed to a debt swap that closed on Thursday. If the CACs
are activated, investors holding another 10 percent of Greek
debt are likely to be forced to take part.
