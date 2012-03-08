ATHENS, March 9 Greece will top an acceptance rate of 95 percent in a bond swap plan only after collective action clauses that enforce losses on any holdouts are imposed, a government official said.

Another Greek government official had earlier said the participation rate was nearing 95 percent before the 2000 GMT deadline expired. A third official said participation had topped 85 percent on debt regulated under Greek law. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)