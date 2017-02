ATHENS, Sept 19 A conference call between Greece and its international lenders, also known as the "troika", has begun but no official announcement will be made after it finishes later on Monday, the country's Finance Ministry said.

"(The) conference call started at 19:22 (16:22 GMT)," the ministry said. "No official announcement is expected after the call," it added.

The call is attended by Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, two ministry officials and the heads of the European Union, International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank mission for Greece. (Reporting By Harry Papachristou)