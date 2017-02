ATHENS, Sept 19 A key conference call between Greece and its EU/IMF inspectors on the debt-ridden country's fiscal progress will take place at 1200 GMT on Monday, a Greek government official said.

Greece is under pressure from its international lenders to fully implement agreed austerity and reform measures to secure further bailout payments and avoid default. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Harry Papachristou)