By Dina Kyriakidou
| ATHENS, June 12
ATHENS, June 12 Antonis Samaras swallowed his
fear of hecklers, took off his jacket and mingled with the
crowd, part of an energetic makeover that the veteran
conservative leader hopes will win Sunday's election and save
Greece.
In a country where politicians are routinely spattered with
yoghurt or pelted with eggs by furious voters, his walkabout in
the town of Corinth over the weekend counts as a bold move.
After spectacularly botching an election last month that he
called himself - with a muddled message and a misfired campaign
against the wrong enemy - Samaras, 62, now appears to have
learnt his lesson and is hitting his stride.
But with just days left before a repeat election that could
determine Greece's future in the euro currency, he has little
time left to end a surge by a radical leftist who could ride
anger against economic crisis into the premiership.
The newly-focused Samaras is determined to persuade Greeks -
nearly 80 percent of whom want to keep the euro - that his New
Democracy party is the only choice to prevent economic collapse
and a catastrophic return to the old Greek currency.
"The drachma means death right now," Samaras told Greek TV
on Sunday, pounding in the message.
Samaras forced the election in May expecting that Greeks
would punish New Democracy's decades-old rivals, the Socialists,
and give him a majority. Instead, Greeks humiliated both of the
parties that had alternated in power for generations, denying
Samaras a majority and forcing a repeat vote on June 17.
Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras - whose SYRIZA party opposes
the 130 billion euro bailout agreed in March by a coalition of
New Democracy and the Socialists - is now neck and neck with
Samaras in polls.
SYRIZA vows to cancel the bailout, nationalise banks and
freeze privatisations. Tsipras, 37, has won a huge following
among the young, more than half of whom are unemployed, and his
rise has been the main story of Greek politics for outsiders.
But less spectacularly, Samaras has also raised his game.
Most of the last published polls show him winning about a
quarter of the vote - up from the 19 percent he won on May 6 -
and slightly edging SYRIZA for the all important prize of first
place, which comes with a bonus of 50 extra seats in the
300-seat parliament.
"New Democracy clearly has a better campaign and Samaras is
listening to more people," said political analyst John Loulis.
"The battle is being fought over the euro and his ads send a
clear message."
WRONG ENEMY
Going into the last election, it seemed clear to Samaras who
the enemy was: his familiar arch foe Evangelos Venizelos, the
burly, formidable leader of the Socialists, who had borne the
brunt of public anger over Greece's economic mismanagement.
It was Venizelos, then finance minister, who had negotiated
two big EU bailouts. Samaras and the conservatives had opposed
the first bailout in 2010, but joined a national unity
government and backed this year's second bailout in parliament.
On the campaign trail, Samaras repeatedly hammered Venizelos
and said the second bailout needed to be renegotiated, which
only confused voters as to why he had in fact supported it. He
met citizens only in small, controlled meetings, where he
defended his decision to join the coalition.
Meanwhile, he overlooked the spectacular rise of Tsipras,
whose casual style and good looks were attracting young Greeks,
furious at the bailout's austerity terms.
"He thought he was fighting this huge monster Venizelos.
Nobody told him the biggest threat would be from little
Tsipras," a New Democracy official said.
Isolated from the public for fear of being heckled,
politicians relied on opinion polls showing New Democracy
leading and the Socialists following. But the polls were more
volatile than ever, and pollsters said Greeks were so angry with
austerity that they were behaving unpredictably.
Worried about a centre-right anti-bailout splinter group and
the rise of the extreme nationalist Golden Dawn - which went on
to win about 7 percent of the vote - Samaras shifted his party
line to the right, veering off economic issues to campaign on
nationalist and anti-immigrant themes.
"That was bad judgment," said a New Democracy official. "He
should have opened up to the centre. But he only listened to a
2-3 advisers and was out of touch with people."
On the night of the election, New Democracy activists were
planning to celebrate a triumph, only to slowly realise as the
results came in that the outcome was a fiasco.
A planned victory speech by Samaras never took place. The
next day, party officials bought each other consolation drinks
at the coffee shop at New Democracy's headquarters, clearly in a
state of shock.
Far from winning an outright majority, Samaras emerged with
too few seats even to form a pro-bailout coalition with the
Socialists, who were beaten into third place by Tsipras.
After bitter coalition talks failed, Greece was headed into
a repeat election, with the euro zone shaken by the prospect
that Tsipras could now place first and abandon the bailout.
LEARNING FROM MISTAKES
This time around, there is no longer any doubt over who the
enemy is. New Democracy and SYRIZA exchange several polemical
statements daily, ignoring most other parties.
"Samaras has learned from his mistakes and he has opened up
to opinions from more people. He listened," said a New Democracy
figure who has been critical of Samaras.
He unashamedly brought back to the fold party rebel Dora
Bakoyanni, whom he had expelled for backing the first bailout in
2010. Instead of remaining aloof, he now goes on pre-election
walkabouts, smiling and shaking hands at coffee shops.
Gone are the nationalist-themed TV ads that New Democracy
deployed in the last campaign to appeal to the right, with
images of Alexander the Great and Istanbul's Saint Sophia
church.
Now, the party's ads relentlessly make the case that
SYRIZA's radicals cannot be trusted. In one ad, Greek flags are
lowered among the banners of other euro zone countries. In
another, school children ask their teacher why Greece is not in
the euro.
It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to stop
Tsipras and the wave of public anger at traditional parties.
Like Samaras, Tsipras is learning. SYRIZA briefly moderated
its anti-bailout message after May 6, but quickly went back on
the offensive. Pollsters said that with every aggressive
statement, ratings went up.
"The bailout deal aims to bring society to poverty and
despair and will of course end all discussion about growth,"
Tsipras told a rally on the island of Chios on Sunday.
Reaching beyond its core of young, urban supporters, SYRIZA
is now targeting older voters and the countryside, with Tsipras
making more trips out of Athens than in the previous campaign.
SYRIZA's TV ads have also changed - from the drawn faces of
average Greeks suffering salary and pension cuts, it has
switched to negative ads showing other parties denouncing the
bailout and then voting for it in parliament.
SYRIZA officials acknowledge that even they were taken by
surprise by their sudden rise. "We scrambled to set up
mechanisms such as a press office," said one SYRIZA official.
"We weren't ready for this, that's for sure."
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Peter Graff)