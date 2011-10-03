* Flaherty uncertainty is making situation worse
* Urges Europe to take bull by horns, end uncertainty
* Says Greek debts will be "reordered"
By Cameron French
WHITBY, Ontario, Oct 3 The Greek debt crisis is
getting worse rather than better, Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Monday as he urged European leaders to take
clear and decisive action to avoid a banking meltdown.
He also said he did not see a resolution without Greece's
debt being "reordered".
"Ultimately the whole world would be affected if there were
a bank meltdown, a credit crunch, coming out of Europe. So this
is a serious situation and it's been serious for quite some
time. It's getting worse because of the continued uncertainty,"
Flaherty told Sun TV.
"It is quite frustrating and that's why we're trying to
impress on them (European leaders) that these are extraordinary
times. You can't follow normal processes."
In earlier remarks at a news conference, he urged European
ministers meeting on Monday to be decisive and remove
uncertainty on Europe.
"We want them to take the bull by the horns here, deal with
the issues, be clear about what they're doing and bring it to a
conclusion," the Conservative minister said.
Greece's admission that it would miss its deficit target
this year despite harsh new austerity measures sent stock
markets reeling on Monday and raised new doubts over a planned
second international bailout. For details, see
"REORDERING" GREEK DEBT
Flaherty, asked in a BNN television interview if a Greek
default was inevitable, said: "I think it's right (correct)
that Greece cannot afford to pay its debts so, one way or
other, it's going to be reordered."
Canada's bank exposure to Europe and particularly Greece is
relatively small, Flaherty told reporters, "but knock-on
effects to the world economy can be difficult, and that's what
we've been worried about constantly with respect to Greece and
some of the other largely indebted economies in Europe."
He added: "We want the euro zone members to be decisive, to
remove the uncertainty, and to be clear in their commitment
about what they're going to solve the problem. This problem is
soluble in Europe, and it's up to the Europeans to solve it."
Flaherty will make a speech at a financial conference in
New York on Wednesday and he said he would urge European
bankers there to move forward on the debt crisis.
He repeated his government's willingness to launch new
economic stimulus measures if necessary, but he said government
fiscal policy is already stimulative and more measures are not
required at present.
