Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
* Says Greek debt restructuring may be needed
* Blames slow policymaker reaction for spreading crisis
* Says coordinated G20 effort needed to prevent recession
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Oct 5 Europe should renegotiate Greece's debt if necessary and "move on", Canada's finance minister said on Wednesday, sounding more frustrated than ever by the euro zone's inability to solve its sovereign debt crisis.
"The slow response to this crisis is what has allowed it to spread," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told an audience of bankers in New York. "This crisis could have been averted a year ago. This crisis could have been averted before it threatened global growth."
Ottawa backs an expansion of the European bailout fund to prevent contagion from Greece. Flaherty declined to comment on the International Monetary Fund's idea, floated earlier on Wednesday, of buying Spanish or Italian bonds alongside the bailout fund to help boost investor confidence in those countries. [ID:nP6E7KG01I]
With world stocks and commodities slumping in recent sessions on mounting concerns that a Greek debt default could trigger a banking meltdown, Flaherty once again pressed his European counterparts to decide "whether they will support Greece unequivocally".
"They need to come to a solution with respect to Greece. If Greece can't afford to repay, and it appears they can't afford to repay, then some sort of restructuring has to be negotiated with Greece so the euro zone can move on from this problem," he said.
The Group of 20 need to put aside their differences and take coordinated action to prevent another global recession, he added. (Reporting by John McCrank; Writing by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ