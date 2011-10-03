WHITBY, Ontario Oct 3 The Greek debt crisis is getting worse rather than better, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday as he urged European leaders to take clear and decisive action to avoid a banking meltdown.

"Ultimately the whole world would be affected if there were a bank meltdown, a credit crunch, coming out of Europe. So this is a serious situation and it's been serious for quite some time. It's getting worse because of the continued uncertainty," he told Sun TV after promoting a tax credit for hiring new employees.

"It is quite frustrating and that's why we're trying to impress on them (European leaders) that these are extraordinary times - you can't follow normal processes." (Reporting by Cameron French, writing by Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)