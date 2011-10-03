WHITBY, Ontario Oct 3 The Greek debt crisis is
getting worse rather than better, Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Monday as he urged European leaders to take
clear and decisive action to avoid a banking meltdown.
"Ultimately the whole world would be affected if there were
a bank meltdown, a credit crunch, coming out of Europe. So this
is a serious situation and it's been serious for quite some
time. It's getting worse because of the continued uncertainty,"
he told Sun TV after promoting a tax credit for hiring new
employees.
"It is quite frustrating and that's why we're trying to
impress on them (European leaders) that these are extraordinary
times - you can't follow normal processes."
