NEW YORK Oct 5 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday that European leaders must decide whether they will support Greece unequivocally.

He also said he would oppose efforts to introduce a global financial transactions tax and said that he believed he has enough support in the Group of 20 leading economies to block the initiative.

Flaherty called for a coordinated G20 response to deal with economic and fiscal troubles, and said Canada's economy was coping "relatively well" so far. (Reporting by John McCrank; Writing by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)