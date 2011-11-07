PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ATHENS Nov 7 European Ombudsman Nikiforos Diamandouros said on Monday he had been approach to become a possible candidate to lead Greece's new coalition government.
"There was an exploratory phone call yesterday and no contact since," Diamandouros told Reuters by telephone from Strasbourg where he is based.
"I did not rule out the possibility of contributing if certain conditions were met," he said when asked if he had been approached for the prime minister's post.
He declined to say who had approached him or what his conditions were. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
Feb 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BERLIN, Feb 8 Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce raised its 2017 growth outlook in Europe's biggest economy to 1.6 percent, helped by a strong rise in export expectations, but warned firms worry about U.S. trade policy.
LAGOS, Feb 8 Nigeria's parliament has approved the government's request to sell a $1 billion Eurobond on the international debt market to help finance its budget deficit, the senate spokesman said on Wednesday.