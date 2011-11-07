ATHENS Nov 7 European Ombudsman Nikiforos Diamandouros said on Monday he had been approach to become a possible candidate to lead Greece's new coalition government.

"There was an exploratory phone call yesterday and no contact since," Diamandouros told Reuters by telephone from Strasbourg where he is based.

"I did not rule out the possibility of contributing if certain conditions were met," he said when asked if he had been approached for the prime minister's post.

He declined to say who had approached him or what his conditions were. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)