ATHENS Nov 2 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos will accompany Prime Minister George Papandreou to emergency talks on Wednesday with the leaders of France and Germany in the French Riviera resort of Cannes, a finance ministry official said.

Venizelos was discharged on Wednesday from an Athens hospital he checked in to for stomach problems a day earlier, the official said.

"He is feeling much better and he wil accompany the prime minister to Cannes," the official said. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou)