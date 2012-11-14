LONDON Nov 14 Greece sold 500,000 European
Union carbon permits from the second phase of the EU's emissions
trading scheme (2008-2012) on Wednesday at 7.68 euros ($9.76) a
tonne each, according to the Athens Stock Exchange, which hosted
the auction.
The permits are from a pot set aside for new entrants to the
EU ETS and cleared at 7 cents below the spot price on French
exchange Bluenext BNXCO2-2
Greece will sell a total of 1.5 million permits in three
separate auctions on Nov. 19, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)