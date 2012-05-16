BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
ATHENS May 16 Greece will hold a repeat election on June 17, a source from the Democratic Left party said after party leaders met on Wednesday.
Party leaders also agreed to appoint a senior judge as the caretaker prime minister until the vote, Panos Kammenos, head of the conservative Independent Greeks party, told reporters after the meeting. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* Capital World Investors reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Merck & Co Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkIx8A] Further company coverage: