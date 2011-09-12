ATHENS, Sept 12 Debt-laden Greece will run out of cash next month, the country's deputy finance minister said on Monday, highlighting the country's need to qualify for the next tranche out of its ongoing EU/IMF bailout.

"We have definitely manoeuvring space within October," Deputy Economy Minister Filippos Sachinidis said in an interview on television channel Mega, responding to questions how much longer the government will be able to pay wages and pensions. "We are trying to make sure the state can continue to operate without problems," he said.

Greece on Sunday announced a new property tax to make sure it can meet its 2011 budget targets and qualify for a next bailout tranche. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Harry Papachristou)