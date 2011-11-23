ATHENS Nov 23 Greece needs an "all-out effort" to avoid being driven out of the euro zone and set back to standards of living not seen in decades, the country's central bank warned on Wednesday.

"What is at stake is whether the country is to remain within the euro area," the Bank of Greece said in its interim monetary policy report.

The central bank urged the country's new coalition government under former ECB Vice President Lucas Papademos to restore confidence, fix the country's finances and kickstart growth.

"There are two national objectives which we must now pursue at all costs: first to generate primary surpluses... second, to speed up recovery," the central bank said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)