UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, April 22 Swiss holding company Coca Cola HBC AG said on Monday that shareholders representing 96.85 percent of Coca-Cola Hellenic's (CCH) voting shares accepted its voluntary share exchange offer for the Greek bottler.
The share swap will allow the Greek bottler to move from Greece to Switzerland and list primarily on the London Stock Exchange.
The Athens stock exchange suspended trade in Coca Cola Hellenic shares until the share swap is completed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources