(This story originally appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Two years on from provoking uproar in
the midst of the largest sovereign debt restructuring in
history, credit default swaps referencing Greek bonds are once
again changing hands in what amounts to a remarkable comeback
for the much-maligned instrument.
Few mourned the disappearance of Greek CDS from financial
markets when they triggered in March 2012 after the Hellenic
Republic hacked EUR100bn off its debt pile. Politicians attacked
Greek CDS for supposedly pouring oil on the fire in peripheral
Europe, while investors worried the contracts were not worth the
paper they were written on as flaws in the instrument were
exposed.
But while Greek CDS has begun trading once again, the
instrument has returned with more of a whimper than a bang,
largely thanks to an EU ban on traders taking "speculative
positions" in sovereign debt. Even though the derivatives
industry has overhauled sovereign CDS documentation and plans to
launch a new contract in September to bolster the instrument's
battered reputation, the ban has reduced the sovereign CDS
market to a shadow of its former self.
"More or less all the dealers are quoting Greek CDS, but
it's never going to be what it was in the glory days given the
EU ban," said Paul McNamara, an emerging markets portfolio
manager at GAM. "The European CDS market is just about dead. CDS
isn't even a good gauge of Greek credit risk anymore - it's a
curiosity more than anything else."
Greece's blow-out return to primary markets in April with a
EUR3bn five-year bond - which was swamped with over EUR20bn of
orders despite yielding only 4.95% - paved the way for CDS to
begin trading again.
Tickets remain small at USD3m, in line with the size of bond
blocks quoted in the market, while the bid-offer spread is wide
at around 20bp. Markit said five-year Greek CDS was being quoted
at 17 points upfront on Thursday, meaning it would cost USD1.7m
to buy protection against USD10m of notional.
"There are some Greek quotes, but the market remains tiny,"
said Elie El Hayek, global head of rates at HSBC. "CDS tends to
trade when countries have problems, and at the moment there is
not much going on in Europe."
When Greek CDS triggered two years ago, there was USD3.2bn
of net notional outstanding in the market. Today, Greece does
not even make it into the DTCC's top 1,000 CDS contracts. It is
still early days, but no one is predicting a quick rebound in
volumes. In general, European sovereign CDS activity has
cratered since an EU ban against outright short positions came
into force in November 2012.
The net notional outstanding of CDS on all 28 EU member
states has almost halved from USD150bn at the height of the
eurozone crisis in September 2011 to USD82bn currently.
Meanwhile, trading in the iTraxx Sovx Western Europe index has
virtually dried up.
FUTURE IS FUTURES
Instead, speculative activity has shifted to government bond
futures, which are exempted from the EU ban. The Italian BTP
contract has become the weapon of choice for hedge funds taking
a negative view on peripheral Europe. A recent study from ISDA
highlighted that average daily volume in long-term Italian
government bond futures has increased by 101% since the CDS ban
came into force.
"The BTP future has become the generic eurozone periphery
hedge - just as Spain, Italy or Greek CDS were once the
peripheral debt proxy," said McNamara.
As a result of the EU ban, efforts to revive sovereign CDS
trading are likely to continue to fall flat with the buyside. As
well as ISDA's project to mend flaws in the contract - which
would have left Greek protection holders severely out of pocket
but for a fluke happy outcome in the CDS auction - the
IntercontinentalExchange began clearing sovereign CDS contracts
referencing Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Spain last month.
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Matthew Davies)