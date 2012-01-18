LONDON Jan 18 Europe still has a chance
of safely shepherding Greece through an increasingly inevitable
default and could restore faith that investors can protect
themselves against governments not repaying debt.
Time is fast running out. Greece cannot pay a 14.5 billion
euro ($18.5 billion) bond falling due on March 20, and a deal
with bondholders needs to come well before that, because the
paperwork alone takes at least six weeks.
Many in markets would welcome an orderly default, whereby
Greece's lenders allowed it to renege on its commitments to
repay, provided it avoids a far more painful hard default, which
could herald the end of the single currency.
"People often ask if Greece is going to default which ... is
a misnomer because Greece is (already) defaulting," said Richard
McGuire, a strategist at Dutch bank Rabobank.
A managed default would trigger a pay-out of Credit Default
Swaps (CDS), which offer insurance against default of a company
or country, and would restore trust in these financial tools
that are crucial for investors to hedge against risk.
"Regulators across the world would breathe a sigh of relief
that hedges many of their regulated financial entities have on
their European positions are effective," said one market
participant, asking not to be named.
The future of the market for sovereign CDS has been put in
doubt because politicians were initially adamant banks and other
investors should voluntarily swap their Greek bonds for new ones
worth half the original value. Such a voluntary
agreement would likely leave investors unable to claim the
protection offered by CDS.
But Greece is now openly threatening to force unwilling
investors into the deal, bringing an element of coercion into
the negotiations that will likely be sufficient to trigger a CDS
payout.
Lehman Brothers triggered widespread market panic on fears
that up to $400 billion in CDS would be payable when it
collapsed in 2008. But the amounts that was actually paid out
was relatively small, and is smaller for Greece.
The maximum that could change hands from a Greek default is
$3.34 billion, according to the Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation, a clearing and settlement company.
LET'S NOT GET MESSY
At all costs, Athens and Europe want to avoid a hard
default, where Greece fails to reach a debt deal and runs out of
money, because a deal with creditors is a precondition for
securing its second international bail-out.
"We're at this stand-off ... You will see some 11th-hour
brinkmanship because it's only when these agents are staring
fully down the barrel of a messy default that one of them or
more will give ground," said Rabobank's McGuire.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's also said this week it
believed Greece would default on its debt, but left unanswered
what form the default would take.
"The market is assuming Greece is going to default," said
Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.
"But the working assumption is that it's going to be
something that's sold as an orderly default. Therefore, a hard
default would come as a shock."
A hard default would be seen as a sign politicians had lost
control of the single currency, and markets would immediately
take aim at other weak countries such as Italy, Spain and
Ireland, Ostwald and other traders said.
Even a less harmful managed default could lead markets to
focus on other weak European countries.
"You've got to think it will put further pressure on
Portugal and Ireland and they start pricing in something
similar," a government bonds trader in London said.
WAYS OF NOT PAYING
The focus this week is on ways to turn discussions with
creditors, suspended on Friday over the interest rate on new
Greek bonds, into talks on orderly default. Negotiations are due
to resume on Wednesday.
It is becoming ever more likely that Athens will force at
least some creditors into the deal by writing provisions known
as Collective Action Clauses into contracts.
These would force the conditions of the bond swap on all
other creditors, regardless of whether they sign up for the deal
or not.
Writing such clauses into law wouldn't amount to a default,
but using them to squeeze out bondholders would, and would
almost certainly trigger payouts.
"Triggering the CDS for Greece is the right thing to do
because in the end with Greece it's already in default so it
should be triggered," said Alessandro Giansanti, a fixed-income
strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
"If you buy a CDS and an event happens, you want to be
rewarded for it," he said.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
