LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - Haven't we been here before? Just as
we have seen over past bailouts, the EU's three-pronged attack
to try to stem the sovereign debt crisis sparked a major
knee-jerk rally across the board in European credit markets.
What we walked into today was broadly what we expected,
namely a compromise 50% haircut on Greek debt, a 4-5 times
leveraging of the EFSF to EUR1trn and a bank recapitalisation
fund of EUR106bn.
The reason for the euphoric tightening stemmed from the
fact that up until early this morning, the first two of those
three points were apparently the subject of fierce debate. One
suspects, however, that this was more a case of some clever
political spin in order to get the sort of market reaction that
we eventually saw. After all, should we have strolled in this
morning to find out that no package had been agreed on, the EU
leaders would have finally lost the last bit of credibility
they have with the markets, and that was never going to
happen.
The fact of the matter remains, however, that the Grand
Plan has more than a couple of grey areas. First of all, there
was little in the way of detail on the EFSF leveraging, with
the amount being discussed nowhere near enough to bail out
Italy, should the worst come to the worst.
Secondly, there is absolutely no guarantee that China and
Brazil will invest in the SPIV to help leverage the fund.
Thirdly, and most pertinently, the deal needs to be approved by
all the EU parliaments. That, as we have seen recently on the
ratification of the July 21 bailout, will not be an easy task.
Then there is the highly controversial subject of the Greek
haircut. The first notable thing is that the reduction in the
GDP/debt ratio to 120% given a 50% haircut is simply not
enough. The IMF has already suggested the ratio should be
closer to 110% and one suspects if things stay as they are we
could see a further haircut to bring that ratio down to more
manageable levels.
The second factor on the haircut is the repercussions the
decision may have for the entire CDS market over the course of
the next few weeks.
As we all should know, in the real world there is no way
the banks would volunteer to take a loss of 50% on any
holdings, let alone the entire amount of outstanding Greek
debt.
The fact that they have means that the level of political
coercion on this deal has been massive. That, in theory, should
be enough for the ISDA Determinations Committee to decide --
should they be asked -- that a credit event has occurred, thus
triggering CDS payments.
If they decide that the voluntary nature of the agreement
does not amount to a default event, there is absolutely no
point in buying protection on anything, thus effectively
killing the CDS markets.
A BROAD RALLY
Despite some grave doubts about the potential success of
the Grand Plan being expressed by all and sundry, the markets
opened with some major tightening in the indices that showed no
sign of abating as the morning progressed.
By the time US Q3 preliminary GDP came out the iTraxx Main
index was 20bp tighter at 155, while the Crossover index was
68bp tighter at 653. That comfortably took both indices to S16
tights, and on a generic basis back to levels last seen in the
middle of August.
The big number showed a 2.5% annualized increase, stronger
than the preceding three quarters and a significant improvement
on the first half of 2011, although it was bang in line with
market expectations. As of 14.15GMT according to Tradeweb, the
Main index was at 155.5bp, while the Crossover index was at
653bp.
Needless to say the rally extended to sovereign markets. In
France there was Asian central bank buying of OATs on the open
in significant size, leading to an almost immediate 15bp
contraction of the spread to Germany. As the day progressed
some of those very early gains were pared, but 10yr France was
still 10bp tighter on the day at 92 having traded at 120 on
Tuesday. French 5yr CDS took some time to catch up, but once
the bullish sentiment took over protection buyers disappeared
leaving CDS 29bp tighter on the day at 160.
Indeed core protection selling was very much the order of
the day, with Germany 14bp tighter at 73 despite a 1.5 point
sell off in Bunds.
In the second tier the ECB decided that it was a good
decision to fuel the tightening fires and was back in during
the morning buying Spain and Italy under the SMP. That saw
Italian 10yr yields contract to 5.7% having traded at 6% on
Tuesday. The primary dealership community used that strength to
set up for tomorrow's BTP auctions, however, taking 10yr yields
back to 5.8%.
10yr Spanish cash was 34bp tighter to Bunds, with yields
down to 5.25%. In the more sentiment driven CDS space both
Spain and Italy were 43bp tighter, trading at 335 and 415bp
respectively. Belgium was 37bp tighter in CDS space to 255,
while 5yr cash was 25bp tighter to Germany.
In the third tier 5yr CDS on Portugal and Ireland were 105
and 75bp tighter respectively at 1010 and 710bp respectively.
Those moves appear more sentiment driven, given that 5yr cash
was only 80bp tighter in Portugal and 25bp tighter in Ireland.
The SovX Western Europe index was 39bp tighter at 294, below
the 300bp level for the first time since September 1.
Financials also screamed tighter, despite the fact the EBA
recapitalisation amount of EUR106bn was pretty much in line
with what we thought. The Senior Financials index was 31bp
tighter at 211, taking the spread to Main to 55bp, the tightest
level since 22 July, which funnily enough was just after the
last knee-jerk bailout tightening move. The Subordinated index
was 52bp tighter at 417.
With all this going on, nobody seems to care a jot about
the biggest day of the Q3 earnings season so far. Today saw
another mixed bag of results, although it was noticeable that
more companies, such as Daimler and the European chemical
corporations, managed to beat analyst expectations.
In the primary markets there were signs that the better
tone will reopen the market, and one suspects that if this
sentiment persists we will see a glut of issuance early next
week.
In the corporate sector Tesco brought a EUR750m 7yr
benchmark. Initial price guidance was set at mid-swaps plus
120bp and finalized at plus 105bp, representing a 15bp new
issue premium.
In the covered sector, demand for BPCE SFH's tap of its
September 2021 bond surpassed EUR700m in just one hour. The
French issuer opened books for a minimum EUR200m obligations de
financement a l'habitat at mid-swaps plus 125bp area.
