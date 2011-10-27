by Adam Parry

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - Haven't we been here before? Just as we have seen over past bailouts, the EU's three-pronged attack to try to stem the sovereign debt crisis sparked a major knee-jerk rally across the board in European credit markets.

What we walked into today was broadly what we expected, namely a compromise 50% haircut on Greek debt, a 4-5 times leveraging of the EFSF to EUR1trn and a bank recapitalisation fund of EUR106bn.

The reason for the euphoric tightening stemmed from the fact that up until early this morning, the first two of those three points were apparently the subject of fierce debate. One suspects, however, that this was more a case of some clever political spin in order to get the sort of market reaction that we eventually saw. After all, should we have strolled in this morning to find out that no package had been agreed on, the EU leaders would have finally lost the last bit of credibility they have with the markets, and that was never going to happen.

The fact of the matter remains, however, that the Grand Plan has more than a couple of grey areas. First of all, there was little in the way of detail on the EFSF leveraging, with the amount being discussed nowhere near enough to bail out Italy, should the worst come to the worst.

Secondly, there is absolutely no guarantee that China and Brazil will invest in the SPIV to help leverage the fund. Thirdly, and most pertinently, the deal needs to be approved by all the EU parliaments. That, as we have seen recently on the ratification of the July 21 bailout, will not be an easy task.

Then there is the highly controversial subject of the Greek haircut. The first notable thing is that the reduction in the GDP/debt ratio to 120% given a 50% haircut is simply not enough. The IMF has already suggested the ratio should be closer to 110% and one suspects if things stay as they are we could see a further haircut to bring that ratio down to more manageable levels.

The second factor on the haircut is the repercussions the decision may have for the entire CDS market over the course of the next few weeks.

As we all should know, in the real world there is no way the banks would volunteer to take a loss of 50% on any holdings, let alone the entire amount of outstanding Greek debt.

The fact that they have means that the level of political coercion on this deal has been massive. That, in theory, should be enough for the ISDA Determinations Committee to decide -- should they be asked -- that a credit event has occurred, thus triggering CDS payments.

If they decide that the voluntary nature of the agreement does not amount to a default event, there is absolutely no point in buying protection on anything, thus effectively killing the CDS markets.

A BROAD RALLY

Despite some grave doubts about the potential success of the Grand Plan being expressed by all and sundry, the markets opened with some major tightening in the indices that showed no sign of abating as the morning progressed.

By the time US Q3 preliminary GDP came out the iTraxx Main index was 20bp tighter at 155, while the Crossover index was 68bp tighter at 653. That comfortably took both indices to S16 tights, and on a generic basis back to levels last seen in the middle of August.

The big number showed a 2.5% annualized increase, stronger than the preceding three quarters and a significant improvement on the first half of 2011, although it was bang in line with market expectations. As of 14.15GMT according to Tradeweb, the Main index was at 155.5bp, while the Crossover index was at 653bp.

Needless to say the rally extended to sovereign markets. In France there was Asian central bank buying of OATs on the open in significant size, leading to an almost immediate 15bp contraction of the spread to Germany. As the day progressed some of those very early gains were pared, but 10yr France was still 10bp tighter on the day at 92 having traded at 120 on Tuesday. French 5yr CDS took some time to catch up, but once the bullish sentiment took over protection buyers disappeared leaving CDS 29bp tighter on the day at 160.

Indeed core protection selling was very much the order of the day, with Germany 14bp tighter at 73 despite a 1.5 point sell off in Bunds.

In the second tier the ECB decided that it was a good decision to fuel the tightening fires and was back in during the morning buying Spain and Italy under the SMP. That saw Italian 10yr yields contract to 5.7% having traded at 6% on Tuesday. The primary dealership community used that strength to set up for tomorrow's BTP auctions, however, taking 10yr yields back to 5.8%.

10yr Spanish cash was 34bp tighter to Bunds, with yields down to 5.25%. In the more sentiment driven CDS space both Spain and Italy were 43bp tighter, trading at 335 and 415bp respectively. Belgium was 37bp tighter in CDS space to 255, while 5yr cash was 25bp tighter to Germany.

In the third tier 5yr CDS on Portugal and Ireland were 105 and 75bp tighter respectively at 1010 and 710bp respectively. Those moves appear more sentiment driven, given that 5yr cash was only 80bp tighter in Portugal and 25bp tighter in Ireland. The SovX Western Europe index was 39bp tighter at 294, below the 300bp level for the first time since September 1.

Financials also screamed tighter, despite the fact the EBA recapitalisation amount of EUR106bn was pretty much in line with what we thought. The Senior Financials index was 31bp tighter at 211, taking the spread to Main to 55bp, the tightest level since 22 July, which funnily enough was just after the last knee-jerk bailout tightening move. The Subordinated index was 52bp tighter at 417.

With all this going on, nobody seems to care a jot about the biggest day of the Q3 earnings season so far. Today saw another mixed bag of results, although it was noticeable that more companies, such as Daimler and the European chemical corporations, managed to beat analyst expectations.

In the primary markets there were signs that the better tone will reopen the market, and one suspects that if this sentiment persists we will see a glut of issuance early next week.

In the corporate sector Tesco brought a EUR750m 7yr benchmark. Initial price guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 120bp and finalized at plus 105bp, representing a 15bp new issue premium.

In the covered sector, demand for BPCE SFH's tap of its September 2021 bond surpassed EUR700m in just one hour. The French issuer opened books for a minimum EUR200m obligations de financement a l'habitat at mid-swaps plus 125bp area.

(Adam Parry is a senior IFR analyst)