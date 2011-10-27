LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) -
*Sovereign CDS undermined when regulatory pressure can be
applied
*Talk of death of the market over-done, traders say
Plans to avoid triggering Greek credit default swaps when
restructuring Greek debt have raised questions over the value
of banks using sovereign CDS to hedge exposures to
jurisdictions in which regulators are able to exert
considerable pressure on them.
Policymakers presented plans for a voluntary debt exchange
of Greek bonds with a 50 per cent haircut early Thursday - a
move which should not trigger CDS, lawyers say, as it would not
bind all bond-holders. Dealers say the latest plans have
confirmed previous fears that regulators would undermine
sovereign CDS as a hedging tool by deliberately looking to
avoid a credit event.
"People talk about Greek CDS triggering being
destabilizing, when it's really the opposite," said one global
credit trading head at a major European bank. "If there is a
50% haircut and it's voluntary, then my worry is all my
sovereign CDS protection in Europe is useless, and my net
exposure [to European sovereigns] is much higher. The next
level will be calculating how much actual exposure people have,
and how much is hedged out by CDS - the exposures could be much
bigger."
One senior trader agreed it raised questions over the value
of sovereign CDS, but argued it depends on the country the bank
in question is looking to hedge against. For example, a
European bank can be strong-armed behind the scenes by its
regulator into accepting a 50% haircut on its Greek bonds,
which wouldn't trigger CDS and therefore arguably make its
hedge worthless.
However, a non-European bank - or other bondholders such as
hedge funds, asset managers or even retail investors -
shouldn't have the same regulatory pressure to participate in a
voluntary debt exchange. If they opt not to participate, the
principal on their bond would remain the same, and so their CDS
hedge would still be valid.
"There is probably too much moral hazard for a bank using
sovereign CDS as a hedge in a jurisdiction where their primary
regulator can have an undue influence on them, and people
should think long and hard about the benefit of that hedge,"
said the European credit trading head at a US bank.
"But if it's truly voluntary, then they can't coerce people
to do it outside the Eurozone where they have the policy
influence on them. So some banks may lose by having their bonds
haircut and their hedge made worthless, while conversely some
might win by retaining the bond at par, and retaining [a
working] hedge," he added.
The ramifications may extend beyond people using CDS to
hedge bond portfolios, however. Sovereign CDS are also used to
hedge against corporates within that jurisdiction that are too
small to have their own reference CDS. If sovereign CDS is
thought to be ineffective, it could potentially inhibit a
bank's ability to take exposure to these foreign
counterparties.
"This does extend beyond Greek CDS. We're now unlikely to
hedge Portugal risk with Portuguese CDS," said one head of
European credit trading at a major European bank.
"If I can't hedge [with sovereign CDS] it'll affect my
corporate risk appetite," added the global credit trading
head.
However, sounding the death knell for sovereign CDS would
be premature, dealers argue, even if it will be necessary to
think harder about the real value hedges represent.
"The regulators have been very transparent that CDS would
not get triggered," said one European credit trading head at a
European bank. "The reality is, even if banks don't think it'll
trigger they would still prefer to have some CDS on because on
a mark-to-market basis it can actually gain [value]. It also
lowers risk limits and helps get some RWA relief. This
mark-to-market gain part of it is not going to change."
Any CDS trigger - or lack thereof - should not be for a
while. The debt exchange is scheduled to take place in early
2012, at which time the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association Determinations Committee would rule on whether
there had been a credit event. At present, ISDA has indicated
the restructuring should not trigger CDS.
"Based on what we know it appears from preliminary news
reports that the bond restructuring is voluntary and not
binding on all bondholders. As such, it does not appear to be
likely that the restructuring will trigger payments under
existing CDS contracts," ISDA wrote in a statement on its
website.
Meanwhile, participants have already called into question
the likelihood of pulling off such a large haircut of Greek
debt on a voluntary basis. According to the European Banking
Authority's latest stress tests, European banks - which would
be most susceptible to political pressure to accept the
exchange - only hold EUR98.2bn of Greek debt compared to a
total outstanding of around EUR350bn.
According to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation,
total net exposure of market participants who have sold CDS
credit protection on Greek sovereign debt is approximately
US$3.7bn as of October 21, compared to US$6.3bn at the
beginning of the year. Greek CDS rallied Thursday to around 55
points upfront from 60 Wednesday.
Analysts have pointed out past emerging market
restructurings done a voluntary basis were done with less than
30% haircuts. As a result, the number of hold-outs on a 50%
haircut could well be far higher, meaning the authorities may
yet be forced into a mandatory debt exchange that would trigger
CDS.
"They struggled to get a participation of 75% when the
haircut was 21%. So now they think they'll get a 75%
participation at 50%? I know where my money is on that," said
the European trading head at a US bank.
