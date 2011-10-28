(Repeats story filed on Thursday to additional subscribers and
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - Plans to avoid triggering Greek
credit default swaps when restructuring Greek debt have raised
questions over the value of banks using sovereign CDS to hedge
exposures to jurisdictions in which regulators are able to exert
considerable pressure on them.
Policymakers presented plans for a voluntary debt exchange of
Greek bonds with a 50 per cent haircut early Thursday - a move
which should not trigger CDS, lawyers say, as it would not bind
all bond-holders. Dealers say the latest plans have confirmed
previous fears that regulators would undermine sovereign CDS as
a hedging tool by deliberately looking to avoid a credit event.
"People talk about Greek CDS triggering being destabilizing,
when it's really the opposite," said one global credit trading
head at a major European bank. "If there is a 50% haircut and
it's voluntary, then my worry is all my sovereign CDS protection
in Europe is useless, and my net exposure [to European
sovereigns] is much higher. The next level will be calculating
how much actual exposure people have, and how much is hedged out
by CDS - the exposures could be much bigger."
One senior trader agreed it raised questions over the value
of sovereign CDS, but argued it depends on the country the bank
in question is looking to hedge against. For example, a European
bank can be strong-armed behind the scenes by its regulator into
accepting a 50% haircut on its Greek bonds, which wouldn't
trigger CDS and therefore arguably make its hedge worthless.
However, a non-European bank - or other bondholders such as
hedge funds, asset managers or even retail investors - shouldn't
have the same regulatory pressure to participate in a voluntary
debt exchange. If they opt not to participate, the principal on
their bond would remain the same, and so their CDS hedge would
still be valid.
"There is probably too much moral hazard for a bank using
sovereign CDS as a hedge in a jurisdiction where their primary
regulator can have an undue influence on them, and people should
think long and hard about the benefit of that hedge," said the
European credit trading head at a US bank.
"But if it's truly voluntary, then they can't coerce people
to do it outside the Eurozone where they have the policy
influence on them. So some banks may lose by having their bonds
haircut and their hedge made worthless, while conversely some
might win by retaining the bond at par, and retaining [a
working] hedge," he added.
The ramifications may extend beyond people using CDS to hedge
bond portfolios, however. Sovereign CDS are also used to hedge
against corporates within that jurisdiction that are too small
to have their own reference CDS. If sovereign CDS is thought to
be ineffective, it could potentially inhibit a bank's ability to
take exposure to these foreign counterparties.
"This does extend beyond Greek CDS. We're now unlikely to
hedge Portugal risk with Portuguese CDS," said one head of
European credit trading at a major European bank.
"If I can't hedge [with sovereign CDS] it'll affect my
corporate risk appetite," added the global credit trading head.
However, sounding the death knell for sovereign CDS would be
premature, dealers argue, even if it will be necessary to think
harder about the real value hedges represent.
"The regulators have been very transparent that CDS would
not get triggered," said one European credit trading head at a
European bank. "The reality is, even if banks don't think it'll
trigger they would still prefer to have some CDS on because on a
mark-to-market basis it can actually gain [value]. It also
lowers risk limits and helps get some RWA relief. This
mark-to-market gain part of it is not going to change."
Any CDS trigger - or lack thereof - should not be for a
while. The debt exchange is scheduled to take place in early
2012, at which time the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association Determinations Committee would rule on whether there
had been a credit event. At present, ISDA has indicated the
restructuring should not trigger CDS.
"Based on what we know it appears from preliminary news
reports that the bond restructuring is voluntary and not binding
on all bondholders. As such, it does not appear to be likely
that the restructuring will trigger payments under existing CDS
contracts," ISDA wrote in a statement on its website.
Meanwhile, participants have already called into question the
likelihood of pulling off such a large haircut of Greek debt on
a voluntary basis. According to the European Banking Authority's
latest stress tests, European banks - which would be most
susceptible to political pressure to accept the exchange - only
hold EUR98.2bn of Greek debt compared to a total outstanding of
around EUR350bn.
According to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation,
total net exposure of market participants who have sold CDS
credit protection on Greek sovereign debt is approximately
US$3.7bn as of October 21, compared to US$6.3bn at the beginning
of the year. Greek CDS rallied Thursday to around 55 points
upfront from 60 Wednesday.
Analysts have pointed out past emerging market restructurings
done a voluntary basis were done with less than 30% haircuts. As
a result, the number of hold-outs on a 50% haircut could well be
far higher, meaning the authorities may yet be forced into a
mandatory debt exchange that would trigger CDS.
"They struggled to get a participation of 75% when the
haircut was 21%. So now they think they'll get a 75%
participation at 50%? I know where my money is on that," said
the European trading head at a US bank.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall, International Financing
Review)