(Corrects estimate for additional eligible collateral to 15 bln from 13 bln)

LONDON Dec 9 The reinstatement of a waiver to allow Greek banks to swap the country's government bonds for ultra-cheap European Central Bank funding is under consideration, Greece's deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organised by OMFIF in London, Ioannis Mourmouras said the reinstatement of the waiver for Greek bonds is "on (ECB President) Mario Draghi's agenda", adding Draghi had mentioned it publicly back in September.

He also said that if the 'haircuts' -- the amount the ECB deducts from the face value of Greek bonds as an insurance policy -- were returned to levels seen in 2012, it would give Greek banks an additional 15 billion euros of ECB eligible collateral. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Geddie)