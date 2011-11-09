ATHENS Nov 9 Greece's central bank governor
made a rare public appeal on Wednesday to political leaders to
form a new government immediately, warning the country's
membership in the euro zone was at stake.
"More recently, political uncertainty has added to the
stress facing the economy and the banking system," Bank of
Greece Governor George Provopoulos said in a statement released
to the media.
"Any delay in forming a new government threatens to damage
further the country's credibility."
He said the immediate formation of a new government was
"imperative" and called on major political parties to commit to
securing a euro zone bailout agreed by European leaders last
month.
(Writing by Deepa Babington)