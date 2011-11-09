ATHENS Nov 9 Greece's central bank governor made a rare public appeal on Wednesday to political leaders to form a new government immediately, warning the country's membership in the euro zone was at stake.

"More recently, political uncertainty has added to the stress facing the economy and the banking system," Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos said in a statement released to the media.

"Any delay in forming a new government threatens to damage further the country's credibility."

He said the immediate formation of a new government was "imperative" and called on major political parties to commit to securing a euro zone bailout agreed by European leaders last month.

(Writing by Deepa Babington)