ATHENS, March 19 Greece must strictly adhere to
the reforms agreed with its international lenders to regain
market confidence and help the economy recover, the country's
central bank said in its annual monetary policy report on
Monday.
Foot-dragging in applying measures required by its euro zone
partners and the International Monetary Fund as part of a first
bailout in 2010 meant Athens failed to meet targets, resulting
in market doubts and corrective action.
"The most critical factor that will determine the success of
the programme is its strict implementation. There are many
difficulties and problems that must be tackled, but in the final
analysis its targets are attainable and the programme can
succeed," the report said.
The Bank of Geece projected that falling unit
labour costs coupled with easing price pressures will help
Greece restore up to 75 percent of the economic competitiveness
it lost after joining the euro zone in 2001 up to 2009, when its
debt crisis erupted.
It sees the country's 215 billion euro economy stuck in
recession for a fifth straight year in 2012, with gross domestic
product (GDP) contracting by 4.5 percent and unemployment
topping 19 percent.
Recovery may set in next year although for 2013 as a whole
GDP is seen declining 0.5 percent.
"The faster return of the economy to positive GDP growth
rates is key to meeting the goals that have been set," it said.
"A prerequisite for growth is restoring confidence in the
economy's future," the report said.
The central bank expects consumer inflation to ease to 1
percent this year and slow further to 0.5 percent in 2013.
