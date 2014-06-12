ATHENS, June 12 Greece's economy is set to emerge from a six-year recession this year and could even top the forecast of mild growth if confidence in the country's prospects continues, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The Bank of Greece maintained its forecast that the economy would expand by 0.5 percent this year, just shy of the 0.6 estimate held by the government and the country's EU/IMF lenders. But the central bank also warned that there was no room for "complacency" on the country's reform drive.

"Any backtracking or reversal of the current policy would lead to a new exclusion from the markets and bring back the country to a phase of economic instability," the Bank of Greece said in a monetary policy report. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)