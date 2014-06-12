ATHENS, June 12 Greece's economy is set to
emerge from a six-year recession this year and could even top
the forecast of mild growth if confidence in the country's
prospects continues, the country's central bank said on
Thursday.
The Bank of Greece maintained its forecast that the economy
would expand by 0.5 percent this year, just shy of the 0.6
estimate held by the government and the country's EU/IMF
lenders. But the central bank also warned that there was no room
for "complacency" on the country's reform drive.
"Any backtracking or reversal of the current policy would
lead to a new exclusion from the markets and bring back the
country to a phase of economic instability," the Bank of Greece
said in a monetary policy report.
