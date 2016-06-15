ATHENS, June 15 Greece's economy is expected to
contract by 0.3 percent this year, with the completion of the
first bailout review helping to restore confidence and improve
growth prospects, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.
"For 2016 as a whole, the GDP growth rate should turn out
marginally negative at -0.3 percent as the positive growth rates
expected for the third and fourth quarter should partly offset
the negative outcome of the first half," the Bank of Greece said
in a monetary policy report.
It said the economy's return to sustainable growth would be
helped by lowering the 3.5 percent of GDP primary budget surplus
target from 2018 onwards to 2.0 percent.
