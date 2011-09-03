ATHENS, Sept 3 Greece's central bank provided
emergency liquidity to some Greek lenders in August, its chief
George Provopoulos said on Saturday.
"Since the beginning of the fiscal crisis, as part of the
Eurosystem, Bank of Greece is providing significant support to
the liquidity of the banking system," Provopoulos said in an
interview with Sunday's Kathimerini newspaper. "Bank of Greece
also provided emergency funding in August."
Provopoulos said some Greek banks would have to boost their
capital after the writedowns they booked for their participation
in a voluntary debt exchange programme (PSI) aimed at relieving
Greece's debt burdent and a test of their loan books by
BlackRock Solutions, commissioned by the central bank.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)