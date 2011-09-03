* Greece's cenbank provided emergency funding in
ATHENS, Sept 3 Greece's central bank provided
emergency liquidity to some Greek lenders in August and it is
ready to provide further funding if needed, its governor George
Provopoulos said on Saturday.
Emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) is effectively loans
by the national central bank to illiquid but solvent banks.
Greek banks have become dependent on the ECB for liquidity
after being shut out of wholesale funding markets due Greece's
sovereign debt crisis.
Some are now strapped for eligible collateral after a series
of sovereign credit downgrades, with Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) the
second Greek lender to admit the need for emergency funding.
"Since the beginning of the fiscal crisis, as part of the
Eurosystem, Bank of Greece is providing significant support to
the liquidity of the banking system," Provopoulos said in an
interview with Sunday's Kathimerini newspaper.
"Bank of Greece also provided emergency funding in August,"
he said, adding the central bank was ready to provide more
funding if needed.
On top of Greece's debt woes, domestic banks were also hit
by significant write downs in their Greek government bonds
portfolios in the first half for their participation in a
voluntary debt exchange programme (PSI) aimed at relieving
Greece's debt burden.
Provopoulos said that after this and a test of their loan
books by BlackRock Solutions, commissioned by the central bank
and expected to be completed later this year, some Greek lenders
will have to strengthen their capital.
"Some banks will have to boost their capital adequacy...in
order to secure international confidence and access to world
markets," Provopoulos said. "It is the only way for them to play
the role that is required to finance the recovery of the Greek
economy."
Sovereign debt downgrades, deposit outflows and rising loan
losses in a deepening recession have forced Greek banks to
explore tie-ups to bolster their financial strength in a bid to
regain access to wholesale funding markets.
On Monday, Greece's second- and third-largest lenders
Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) agreed to merge to
form the largest bank in southeast Europe, sparking expectations
of further deals in Greek banking.
Provopoulos said the move was a very positive step towards
Greek banking sector consolidation and said more mergers would
follow.
He also called on the Greek government to speed up
structural reforms to kickstart the economy.
"Recession would have been milder, if reforms had moved
faster, if fiscal deficits had been cut more drastically and if
competitiveness had been improved significantly," he said.
"Efforts should focus on these crucial areas now."
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)