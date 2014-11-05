* Greek bank rescue funds can be used as post-bailout credit
line
* The funds can be returned to the ESM rescue fund
* If untapped, this can reduce Greece's public debt
ATHENS, Nov 5 Greece can use the remaining 11.5
billion euros ($14.4 billion) in its bank rescue fund as a
precautionary credit line when it exits its EU/IMF bailout, the
country's central bank chief told Greek newspaper Ta Nea on
Wednesday.
Greece is in talks with EU institutions and the
International Monetary Fund ahead of the expiry of its bailout
package with the European Union on Dec. 31. Athens wants to exit
its bailout when euro zone funding stops, though the IMF is
scheduled to stay through to early 2016.
A precautionary credit line would serve as a cushion in the
event that Athens encounters difficulties in funding itself from
markets.
Greece wants any new support to come without the strict
conditions attached to earlier loans which led to years of
unpopular austerity, however bond markets are nervous about the
uncertainty surrounding the future of the bailout program.
"Excluding a small amount that must remain (at the fund) as
a security cushion for unforeseen credit system risks, the
largest part of this sum could be used as a precautionary credit
line and be returned to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),"
Bank of Greece Chief Yannis Stournaras told the paper.
Stournaras's view echoes that of the country's finance
minister and euro zone officials.
Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, set up to recapitalise Greek
banks, has spent about 38 billion euros out of its 50 billion
euro arsenal to prop up the battered sector and recapitalise
lenders.
"The fact that the European Central Bank's stress test
showed that Greece's systemic banks do not have capital
shortfalls allows the opportunity to use the HFSF's 11.5 billion
euros with greater comfort and flexibility," Stournaras was
quoted as saying.
He said that returning the remaining HFSF sum to the ESM
fund would reduce Greece's debt if the funds are eventually left
untapped.
"As long as it reduces public debt it gives the Greek
government the ability to negotiate a realistic relaxation of
the primary budget surplus target for 2016, which would benefit
the economy," Stournaras said.
The central bank chief told the paper he believes changing
the use of the remaining HFSF bank rescue funds would overcome
any reservations by euro zone officials.
