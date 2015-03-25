BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 25 All sides in Greece's debt stand-off with its European creditors remain committed to a deal that will end uncertainty and allow its economic recovery to accelerate, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.
Speaking in a packed lecture hall at the London School of Economics, Stournaras said that a Greek exit from the euro - "Grexit" - was not an option and would deliver no benefit to the country, only pain.
"Grexit would imply huge costs for the Greek people," he told the hall. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Patrick Graham)
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.