LONDON, March 25 All sides in Greece's debt stand-off with its European creditors remain committed to a deal that will end uncertainty and allow its economic recovery to accelerate, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a packed lecture hall at the London School of Economics, Stournaras said that a Greek exit from the euro - "Grexit" - was not an option and would deliver no benefit to the country, only pain.

"Grexit would imply huge costs for the Greek people," he told the hall. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Patrick Graham)