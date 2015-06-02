FOREX-Dollar edges up as yields rise but Trump policy concerns cap gains
* Risk aversion ebbs slightly after delay in US healthcare vote
LONDON, June 2 Euro zone institutions need major reform in order to prevent a "toxic" rise of extremism and populism, the head of Greece's central bank and ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday.
"The euro zone needs a reform, we need more deepening of institutions, we need more federal forms," Stournaras said during a panel discussion at an event organised by think-tank Chatham House.
He said there needed to be "more symmetry" between countries with a current account surplus and those with a deficit.
"Otherwise the burden will fall on the shoulders of the deficit countries, and austerity will be the result, and austerity produces extremism and populism - very, very toxic results," Stournaras said. (Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones)
TOKYO, March 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is "no reason" to withdraw the bank's massive monetary stimulus now as inflation remains distant from its 2 percent target.