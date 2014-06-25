* New Bank of Greece chief offers no clues on ECB stress
test
* Says bad loans hit 33.5 pct of bank books in Q1
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 25 Greece's nominee for central
bank chief, Yannis Stournaras, said on Wednesday the battered
economy was set for mild growth of 0.5 percent in 2014 after its
deep six-year slump.
"After a four-year fiscal adjustment the economy is
stabilising," he told a confirmation hearing in parliament.
The former finance minister, whose austerity policies were
aimed at Greece's twin deficits - the budget and current account
gaps - also said it was too early to say how the European
Central Bank's health check this autumn would affect the
country's twice- recapitalised top four lenders.
"At this moment we do not know what impact (the ECB's stress
test) will have, the results will be released by the end of
autumn," Stournaras told a parliamentary committee that comments
on central bank governor appointments.
Greece's top four lenders - National, Piraeus
, Eurobank and Alpha have all
returned to capital markets with share and bond issues as
international investors warm to economic recovery prospects.
All will be part of a euro-zone wide asset quality review
(AQR) and ECB stress test later this year, billed as the
toughest banks have ever gone through.
The review aims to encourage banks to recognise losses on
loans or investments that have gone bad, allowing them to regain
investors' trust and freeing up capacity to grant new loans to
help the euro zone's fragile economic recovery.
In a sign that the pace of loan impairments is slowing,
Stournaras said banks' non-performing credit reached about 77
billion euros ($104.69 billion) or 33.5 percent of their books
at the end of the first quarter from 32 percent last year.
Lawmakers from the leftist Syriza party, which opposed
Stournaras on his austerity policies, voted against his
nomination saying he would promote the same policies while
deputies from the ruling coalition said they were in favour.
"How do you see your role at the Bank of Greece, as the long
arm of the prime minister?" Syriza lawmaker Papagiotis Lafazanis
asked Stournaras, who defended his policies saying that economic
stability and growth go hand-in-hand.
($1 = 0.7355 Euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)