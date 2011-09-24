* Greece must implement reforms to control debt
* Must eliminate factors generating deficits, shrink public
sector
* BlackRock audit to help Greek banks regain market funding
access
ATHENS, Sept 24 Debt-laden Greece must push
forward with reforms prescribed by its international lenders or
face dramatic consequences, the country's central banker said in
an interview.
The European Union and the International Monetary Fund have
expressed impatience with the slow pace at which Greece has been
implementing measures to conform with their bailout plan and
Athens now is intent on persuading them of its commitment to
fulfilling its obligations.
"Either we immediately proceed with substantial
implementation of structural reforms and control debt dynamics
or face dramatic developments," George Provopoulos, also a
European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member, told
Sunday Real News newspaper.
"We have to break this vicious circle. We have to focus on
radical reforms in the public sector, to eliminate the factors
which constantly generate deficits and debt," he said.
Provopoulos said that if Greece does not implement the
reforms markets will remain distrustful.
Due to the country's debt crisis, Greek banks have been shut
out of wholesale funding markets and have become dependent on
the ECB for liquidity.
On Friday, Moody's downgraded the ratings of eight Greek
banks, citing a struggling domestic economy and declining
deposits among reasons for the move, which was expected by
markets.
Provopoulos said that the completion of an audit of Greek
banks' loan portfolios by BlackRock Solutions would help
them regain access to market funding.
"The absolute transparency regarding their balances will
allow our banks to return faster to markets and will restore
their funding ability," he said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)