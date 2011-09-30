(Adds Greek government denial)
NEW YORK, September 30 (IFR) - Greece may be looking into
kicking the can into the next century.
One of the options the sovereign is looking at is offering a
100-year bond in return for outstanding short-term debt, said a
banker at one of the institutions advising Greece who said he
saw the plans being studied.
Two senior Greek government officials denied that such a
plan was being considered. "We are obviously not working on
this," one told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are advising the
sovereign on its current debt restructuring exercise, alongside
Lazard. Officials at other banks on the deal would not confirm
that the new option is being looked at. One said the main focus
was still on the current proposals going ahead without
amendments.
Before Greece's second EUR109bn bail-out was agreed on July
21, some Eurozone officials had urged the country to try and
swap existing debt for bonds with maturities of up to 40 years.
That was amended to a proposal to swap or roll over EUR135bn, or
90%, of outstanding debt maturing before 2020 into new bonds
backed by Triple A issuers with longer maturities of up to 30
years.
It was expected that the move would deliver an effective 21%
haircut to principal. Private sector bondholders would also be
able to participate in a cash buyback at a steeper discount, now
mooted at 50%. Some EUR20bn was earmarked for this purpose.
However, given the strong demand that the century bond of
Mexico enjoyed a few weeks ago, the alternative plan could make
sense.
A new 100-year bond for Greece would offer investors a more
convex security which would be less volatile if interest rates
rise. That high convexity would also mean larger nominal face
value swings for smaller yield moves, a feature would make a
century bond attractive for hedge funds. The likely high
liquidity of a theoretical 100-year bond from Greece would also
make it desirable.
A 100-year bond to restructure Greece's debt would have the
advantage of sending a strong signal to the market that Greece's
refinancing problems had been put away for a very long time.
The banker said that the 100-year bond being considered
would be structured like the Brady bonds used to rescue a number
of Latin American countries which defaulted on commercial bank
loans in the 1980s.
Most of the bonds that resulted from the Brady plan had a
30-year tenor and were partly backed by US Treasury bonds. The
Brady plan generated over USD160bn in bonds, which made these
securities highly liquid.
While this is just another option being studied, bankers
believe the current plan is the preferred path. Bondholders were
invited to tell their domestic regulators whether they planned
to accept the currently tabled exchange offer by September 9.
The Greek finance ministry has not released the results of
this exercise but banking sources close to the situation have
indicated that investors holding only 70% of the identified
bonds had definitely said they would participate. Greece has
reserved the right not to proceed unless 90% of bondholders by
value accept the offer.
However, one banking source close to situation said the plan
was now likely to proceed along the current terms even if that
level could not be reached. The offer is likely to be published
in October once the eurozone authorities, the IMF and the ECB
have decided whether to disburse the next tranche of the
original bail-out and all 17 eurozone parliaments have ratified
the enhancements to the EFSF.
Finland backed the changes on Wednesday. Germany's Bundestag
is due to vote on Thursday. The last to vote, Slovakia, is not
due to give its verdict until mid-October