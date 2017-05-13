UPDATE 14-Van rams Muslim worshippers in London, PM May condemns "sickening" attack
* Incident is one of several attacks in Britain (Adds suspect held on terrorism charges, updates age)
ATHENS May 13 Greek telecoms company Forthnet and Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp have teamed up with two other Chinese firms to finance a fibre optic network in Greece, Forthnet said on Saturday.
Forthnet and ZTE signed a cooperation agreement in 2016 to build a high-speed broadband network in the country.
Under the latest deal, Shanghai Gongbao Business Consulting and KaiXinRong Group will invest up to 500 million euros ($546 million) over seven years with the bulk of the investment carried out in the first three, Forthnet said.
The agreement was signed during Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's visit to Beijing to attend a summit of leaders from 28 countries, part of China's ambitions to generate economic prosperity by building a new Silk Road.
China has been investing heavily in Greece in recent years. Its biggest shipping company, COSCO Shipping, bought a majority stake in Piraeus Port Authority last year under its plan to turn Greece into a transhipment hub for rapidly growing trade between Asia and Eastern Europe. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Clarke)
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.