ATHENS Oct 24 Greece is keen to grow trade with China and attract more investment, its development minister told a Chinese delegation headed by Beijing's number four-ranked leader on Monday as Greek firms closed half a billion euros of export deals.

Debt-choked Greece is counting on exports to help its economy recover from a deep recession and a severe debt crisis troubling the euro zone.

China has already made a major investment in Greece's main port in Piraeus (OLPr.AT) through shipping conglomerate COSCO .

"With the Chinese government we are steadily building an alliance for growth," Greek Development Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis told reporters during a visit of the port's cargo terminal with the Chinese delegation headed by Jia Qinglin.

Greek exports to China make up just 1 percent of the country's total of goods going abroad but they are up 50 percent this year, the minister said.

Piraeus Port, which is 74 percent government owned, is among the assets on the government's divestments agenda. Greece is aiming to raise 50 billion euros from privatisations by 2015 to pay down its debt mountain.

Ministry officials said among the firms that signed four export deals with Chinese counterparts were telecoms and internet service provider Forthnet (FORr.AT), wine maker Tzelepos and Agia Marina Marbles.

Jia Qinglin, who heads China's National Consultative Assembly, will meet Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Tuesday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)