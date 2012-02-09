ATHENS Feb 9 Greek political leaders must agree on the terms of a second bailout package from the country's international lenders during the early hours of Thursday, a government official said.

"We have no choice but to finalize the agreement tonight," a government official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The leaders were locked in seven-hour talks on Wednesday but failed to agree on the level of cuts to supplementary pensions. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Karolina Tagaris)