U.S. Treasury to sell $18 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
ATHENS May 8 One small Greek party pledged its support on Tuesday to the Left Coalition's effort to form an anti-bailout coalition government after Sunday's inconclusive election.
"I told him that if he wants he can go ahead with a government of leftist parties, with the support of the Democratic Left," party leader Fotis Kouvelis said after meeting Left Coalition leader Alexis Tsipras.
Tsipras was given a mandate on Tuesday to form a government after his party came second in Sunday's election.
The Democratic Left won 19 seats and the Left Coalition 52, which even put together is far short of a majority in the 300-seat parliament. The Communist KKE party has said it would not take part in any coalition government. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Mike Peacock)
LONDON, Feb 27 Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds fell on Monday, as an official denial from Kiev failed to quell speculation that the country's central bank Governor Valeriia was set to leave her post.
LONDON, Feb 27 Broker Tradition was the second of Europe's big market infrastructure players in a week to unveil new arms to a "compression" service on Monday, aiming to unclog bank balance sheets so they can back more trade in a credit-starved global currency market.