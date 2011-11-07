ATHENS Nov 7 Lucas Papademos, a Greek economist tipped to head the country's new coalition government, is expected to arrive in Athens on Monday evening, an aide told Reuters.

"I know that he is arriving in Athens this evening," an aide to Papademos, a former European Central Bank vice-president, told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)