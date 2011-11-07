BRIEF-Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
ATHENS Nov 7 Lucas Papademos, a Greek economist tipped to head the country's new coalition government, is expected to arrive in Athens on Monday evening, an aide told Reuters.
"I know that he is arriving in Athens this evening," an aide to Papademos, a former European Central Bank vice-president, told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
KIEV, Feb 8 Ukraine's economy grew as much as 4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency's chief said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data that suggests a stronger-than-expected recovery towards the end of the year.
KIEV, Feb 8 Ukraine's economy grew as much as 4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency's chief said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data that suggests a stronger-than-expected recovery towards the end of the year.