ATHENS Nov 7 Greece's political leaders were continuing talks late on Monday to appoint a prime minister who would head the country's new coalition government, a government spokesman said.

Earlier an official requesting anonymity told Reuters a deal had yet to be reached but said talks were going on in a "constructive spirit".

Greek political leaders had been expected to agree on Monday on who would to lead the new crisis coalition to push through parliamentary approval of a euro zone bailout deal.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)