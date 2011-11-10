ATHENS Nov 10 Greek party leaders have agreed on Lucas Papademos, a former top European Central Bank official, to head a new interim government until early elections, the president's office said on Thursday.

"The president, after recommendations by political leaders who attended the meeting, has instructed Lucas Papademos to form a new government," it said in a statement after a talks between political leaders and Papademos.

The new government will implement a 130-billion-euro bailout deal agreed with the European Union and will be sworn at 1200 GMT on Friday, the presidency said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)