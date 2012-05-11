ATHENS May 11 The leader of Greece's moderate Democratic Left party Fotis Kouvelis dashed hopes of a coalition deal on Friday, saying he would not back a pro-bailout government and that the country was heading to a repeat election.

"We have made it clear, the Democratic Left party will not take part in a (coalition) government of New Democracy and PASOK," Kouvelis told a meeting of his parliamentary group. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)