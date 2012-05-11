BRIEF-TearLab files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS May 11 The leader of Greece's moderate Democratic Left party Fotis Kouvelis dashed hopes of a coalition deal on Friday, saying he would not back a pro-bailout government and that the country was heading to a repeat election.
"We have made it clear, the Democratic Left party will not take part in a (coalition) government of New Democracy and PASOK," Kouvelis told a meeting of his parliamentary group. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: