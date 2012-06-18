ATHENS, June 18 The Greek parties that broadly
back the country's international bailout will agree to form a
coalition government on Tuesday, a senior official with the
conservative New Democracy party that won the June 17 election
told Reuters on Monday.
"We are going to clinch a deal tomorrow, we will form a
government," the official, who declined to be named, said.
The official said the Socialist PASOK party would appoint
members in the next cabinet and also expressed hope that the
Democratic Left, a small, moderate leftist party, would take
part.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Harry Papachristou)