ATHENS, June 18 The Greek parties that broadly back the country's international bailout will agree to form a coalition government on Tuesday, a senior official with the conservative New Democracy party that won the June 17 election told Reuters on Monday.

"We are going to clinch a deal tomorrow, we will form a government," the official, who declined to be named, said.

The official said the Socialist PASOK party would appoint members in the next cabinet and also expressed hope that the Democratic Left, a small, moderate leftist party, would take part. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Harry Papachristou)