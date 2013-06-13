(Changes time of meeting to 1500 GMT from 1300 GMT)
ATHENS, June 13 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras will meet his coalition partners on Monday, his office
said on Thursday, in a bid to find a way a out of a growing
political crisis over the sudden closure of state broadcaster
ERT.
The meeting - which Samaras's junior coalition partners had
demanded alongwith a repeal of the decision to close ERT - will
take place at 1500 GMT, his office said.
Greek workers staged a nationwide strike on Thursday to
protest the closure as backlash against the decision grows.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina
Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)