ATHENS, June 20 Greece's ruling party leaders have failed to reach agreement on how to resume public broadcasts more than a week after state broadcaster ERT was abruptly taken off air, Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis said on Thursday.

Kouvelis said his proposal for a reformed broadcaster was rejected by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who met his two coalition partners for third time this week to resolve a nine-day political impasse over ERT's closure on June 11.

Samaras wants a transitional broadcaster run by only a few staff that will air a few ready-made programmes. His allies want ERT to reopen exactly as it was before until the smaller version is launched.