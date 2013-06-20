BRIEF-Global Medical REIT expands revolving credit facility
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces significant expansion of revolving credit facility
ATHENS, June 20 Greece's ruling party leaders have failed to reach agreement on how to resume public broadcasts more than a week after state broadcaster ERT was abruptly taken off air, Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis said on Thursday.
Kouvelis said his proposal for a reformed broadcaster was rejected by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who met his two coalition partners for third time this week to resolve a nine-day political impasse over ERT's closure on June 11.
Samaras wants a transitional broadcaster run by only a few staff that will air a few ready-made programmes. His allies want ERT to reopen exactly as it was before until the smaller version is launched.
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces significant expansion of revolving credit facility
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: